Experts urge unified national strategy to counter India’s aggressive posture at NUST roundtable

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP): Amid rising regional instability and India’s increasingly confrontational posture, leading policy and security experts at a high-level roundtable held at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) called for a comprehensive, whole-of-nation approach to safeguard Pakistan’s national interests and regional stability.

Co-organised by the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) and the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), the roundtable titled “Indo-Pak Military Conflict: Implications, Challenges, and Opportunities for Regional Stability” brought together statesmen, former civil and military leaders, veteran diplomats, academics, and think tank experts.

The participants voiced deep concern over India’s aggressive moves, including its attempts to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), and stressed the urgency of diplomatic, legal, and strategic responses.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Zamir Akram, Advisor to the Strategic Plans Division, highlighted the deterrent strength of Pakistan’s nuclear capability while cautioning against India’s persistent belligerence.

He urged long-term diplomatic efforts to counter India’s “new normal” and called for crisis management mechanisms to avoid escalation.

Dr Arshad Mahmood of CIPS pointed to India’s hegemonic ambitions under the Modi regime, warning about its use of false flag operations and strategic miscalculations regarding Pakistan. He stressed the need for economic resilience and technological advancement as key elements of national security.

Legal expert Ahmer Bilal Soofi, President of the Research Society of International Law (RSIL), drew attention to India’s use of the term “abeyance” in the context of the IWT as a deliberate tactic to erode its validity. Tracing the pattern from the 2019 abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, he emphasized that both India’s treaty stance and its aggressive posturing constitute serious violations of international law requiring robust legal countermeasures.

The roundtable concluded with calls for strengthened national preparedness, regional engagement, and enhanced media capacity. Director General NIPS, Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, emphasized the role of Pakistani media in countering misinformation and urged greater investment in strategic communication and regional connectivity to bolster Pakistan’s diplomatic standing.

Participants agreed that the evolving security landscape demands unity, foresight, and proactive policymaking to navigate the complex Indo-Pak dynamic and ensure lasting regional peace.