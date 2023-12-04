Experts urge developed nations to compensate for increase in green house gases

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): The experts have believed that it was responsibility of the developed countries responsible for a significant increase in the emission of greenhouse gases to compensate for the sufferings of the developing countries paying its price.

Former secretary foreign affairs Aizaz Chaudhary expressed the hope that steps would be taken at UN climate change conference (COP-28) to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

He said it seemed that the developed countries were not ready to take responsibility to contribute to the Loss and Damage Fund established for the developing countries.

He said that developing countries should also utilize their own available resources to deal with climate change rather than remaining dependent on the developed countries.

“Climate Change is a global issue and everyone should look at ways to prevent things from happening”, he maintained.

International relations expert, Dr. Muhammad Khan said that the conference on climate change was important and good news was that it was being held in a country that had close relations with Pakistan.

“It is a fact that Pakistan is more exposed to the impacts as far as climate change is concerned despite the fact Pakistan is the least contributor in carbon emission”, he remarked.

He pleaded that the world should pay attention to the countries where climate change was creating devastating impacts.