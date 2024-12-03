Experts urge collective action on Climate Change in OIC countries

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Experts at the inaugural session of a two-day international workshop called for collective action among Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to tackle the adverse effects of climate change.

The workshop titled “Climate Change and Sustainable Water Resources Management in OIC Member Countries” started on Tuesday at the COMSTECH Secretariat which is being organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI).

The event has drawn experts, policymakers, and representatives from OIC member states to deliberate on shared challenges in water resource management amid global climate change.

During the inaugural session, Regional Expert, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia Tajikistan, Dr. Daler Domullodzhanov emphasized the critical risks posed to water resources by climate change.

He urged the need for collaborative strategies, leveraging the OIC platform to strong unified efforts against these challenges.

Director of Water, Food, and Ecosystems, IWMI, Dr. Mohsin Hafeez provided an overview of the conference’s goals, underscoring the urgency to address threats to water systems through knowledge exchange and innovative solutions.

UNESCO Chair on Aflaj Studies, Oman, Dr. Majid Labbaf Khaneiki highlighted that water management is not just a hydrological concern but also a socio-political challenge, necessitating multidimensional approaches.

Advisor COMSTECH and Focal Person of the workshop, Dr. Khursheed Hasnain thanked the speakers, resource persons and participants for their participation in the workshop.

The conference has brought together experts from OIC member countries, including Pakistan, Oman, Tajikistan and others.

The workshop aims to develop actionable recommendations for sustainable water management policies across the OIC member states. These recommendations will be presented at the upcoming OIC meeting of Water Research Centres in 2025.

The key sessions will explore innovative strategies, policy development, and international cooperation for sustainable water management, fostering global and regional collaboration to combat climate-induced challenges.

Through this activity, the experts were addressing specific technical topics and exploring avenues for collective action to ensure a sustainable future for OIC nations.