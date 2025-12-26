Experts stress coordinated advocacy to uphold Jinnah’s Kashmir vision

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Political leaders, activists, and researchers at a webinar on “Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Kashmir Issue: Vision, Principles, and Legacy” called for unified, multi-dimensional efforts to safeguard Kashmiris’ rights and Pakistan’s historical support for the region.

Senator Dr Zarka Suharwardi criticised India’s 2019 repeal of Articles 370 and 35A, highlighting its impact on Kashmiri rights and demographics, and urged the youth and diaspora to lead professional legal and media advocacy globally.

Speakers, including Abdul Hamid Lone, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, and Ali Raza, stressed structured campaigns, credible lobbying, and modern media engagement to counter misinformation and amplify the Kashmiri cause.

Social activists and journalists highlighted cultural initiatives—podcasts, poetry, documentaries, and art—as vital tools to humanise the struggle and influence international opinion.

The webinar concluded that sustained collaboration among Pakistan, Kashmiri leadership, diaspora, and civil society is essential to preserve Jinnah’s vision and uphold the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.