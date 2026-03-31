Experts propose construction of small dams to save rainwater

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Experts at a seminar proposed construction of small dams in collaboration with Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to address water management challenges, informing that around 35 million acre-feet of water flowed into the Arabian Sea during last year’s monsoon.

The seminar titled “Monsoon Outlook 2026 and Need for Timely Action”, was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Tuesday.

The experts called for an early preparedness and coordinated national action ahead of the 2026 monsoon season, warning that climate variability, glacier risks, urban encroachments, and weak drainage systems could amplify disaster impacts across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shafqat Munir, SDPI Deputy Executive Director, said Pakistan experienced an erratic monsoon last year and lessons from 2025 should guide early preventive measures to minimize risks and damages during the upcoming season.

Naseer Memon, SDPI Senior Advisor on Water Governance, said that Pakistan faced both severe water scarcity and heavy flooding in recent years, which reflect the growing unpredictability of climate patterns. He recalled that shortages forced the Punjab government to restrict domestic car washing and reduce water supply for farmers last year. He added that pluvial floods and cross-border flooding between Pakistan and India displaced thousands of people in Sindh and other vulnerable areas.

Memon warned that intense rainfall over Koh-e-Sulaiman Range altered historical flood predictions and since 2022 Pakistan has been repeatedly experiencing pluvial floods, hill torrents, and cross-border flood events. He emphasized that human activity, especially deforestation, encroachments on waterways, and rapid urban expansion, has worsened climate risks. “When every tree is treated as timber and every vacant inch of land as a plot, every rain becomes a disaster,” he remarked. He stressed the need for urgent implementation plans to address environmental degradation and unmanaged urban growth.

Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Chief Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said Pakistan is likely to experience above-normal temperatures this year and noted a decade-long trend of below-normal snowfall in northern regions. He said rainfall during the month of March was above normal though the Punjab recorded below-average precipitation.

“The interaction between the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) would determine the timing and intensity of the monsoon,” he said, adding that seasonal precipitation is expected to remain normal to slightly above normal.” He cautioned that below-normal rainfall does not rule out extreme weather events. He also warned that eastern rivers on the Indian side are already filled, which could pose risks if heavy rains occur.

Brig. Kamran, the Member Operations, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), highlighted that the NDMA Act 2010 mandates the authority to coordinate national disaster preparedness and response across federal, provincial, and district levels. He said more than 21,000 tons of relief goods were distributed among nearly three million flood-affected people during the 2025 monsoon season.

He emphasized that most monsoon-related deaths occurred due to flash floods, house collapses, and electrocution incidents are risks that could be reduced by up to 80 per cent through better drainage systems, enforcement of building codes, removal of encroachments, and improved urban planning.

Dr Furrukh Bashir, PMD expert on Glaciers, highlighted declining snowfall in the Hindu Kush–Karakoram–Himalaya region and said Pakistan is increasingly witnessing a direct transition from winter to summer with almost no spring season. He noted that glaciers remain highly sensitive to climate change and that rising temperatures in Gilgit-Baltistan are increasing risks to both infrastructure and communities.

Zainab Naeem, SDPI Associate Research Fellow, said rising drought frequency reduces soil absorption capacity and increases flood vulnerability during intense rainfall. She warned that encroachments on floodplains and the absence of green buffers in cities are placing populations at persistent risks.

Maryam Shabbir, SDPI Associate Research Fellow, said inclusion of citizen science in risk communication strategy is a step forward towards saving many lives in remote and vulnerable areas during disasters. “Involving local communities to communicate early warnings timely will minimize the human losses.” He maintained.

Dr Tayyab, NDMA Executive Director (Tech), said strong El Niño conditions are likely to suppress rainfall in

South Asia, but increase localized extreme weather events and episodic monsoon bursts. He warned that several indicators point to a higher probability of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) this year.

He said NDMA has adopted a whole-of-nation disaster preparedness strategy, including community-based risk reduction initiatives, nationwide media campaigns, and close coordination with PMD advisories to translate forecasts into actionable risk-profiling information.

Raza Iqbal, Member (National Resources) of NDMA, said the authority acted as a force multiplier for the government during the 2025 floods and is engaging the private sector through corporate social responsibility initiatives to strengthen disaster response capacity. He recalled that over 32 million people were affected by the catastrophic 2022 floods, underscoring the scale of vulnerability.