Experts highlight need for regional cooperation on clean energy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Policymakers and climate experts have emphasized the need for stronger regional cooperation to achieve a sustainable and equitable energy transition ahead of the upcoming COP 30 in Brazil.

The speakers from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan said this at the Pre-COP 30 “Pak-C2 Energy Transition Dialogue: Challenges and Prospects” hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, delivered the keynote address, calling for a unified regional approach to renewable energy and climate action. She warned that Pakistan is already among the world’s hottest countries, with temperatures reaching 53°C, yet it contributes less than 1% to global emissions.

“Half of Pakistan has gone solar on its own,” she said, “but without efficient grids, financial access, and coordinated planning, progress will remain fragmented.” Rehman emphasized that over $7 trillion in global fossil fuel subsidies continue to undermine climate goals, while developing nations struggle to access climate finance. She urged that Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan work together through multilateral platforms to mobilize resources, technology, and innovation for clean energy.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of IRS, reflected on his participation in the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, noting that Pakistan played an important role in shaping early climate negotiations.

He said Pakistan remains highly vulnerable to melting glaciers, deforestation, and urban pollution, and must “confront these challenges head-on, despite limited resources.” He added that stronger collaboration with Central Asia, an energy-rich region, could help Pakistan meet its growing energy needs sustainably.

Saadullah Ayaz, Member (Mitigation) of the Pakistan Climate Change Authority (PCCA), highlighted that Pakistan’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets a 30% emissions reduction and 30% shift to electric vehicles by 2030.

Engr. Khuda Bakhsh, CEO of the Engineering Development Board (EDB), shared progress on Pakistan’s EV and solar manufacturing initiatives, including 5,000 EV registrations and plans to locally produce solar cells and lithium-ion batteries.

Dr. Nikita Illeritsky of the Russian Academy of Sciences provided comparative insights on Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan’s reliance on fossil fuels, stressing that “energy transition must align with national priorities and economic realities.”

Muhammad Faisal Sharif of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) noted that 54% of Pakistan’s current energy mix now comes from clean sources, and called for social inclusion, local innovation, and regional cooperation to turn commitments into action.

The event underscored that collective regional strategies and equitable climate finance are essential for a sustainable energy transition across the Pak-C2 region.