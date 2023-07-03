Experts call for strict policies and robust implantation mechanisms to mitigate tobacco consumption

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):Experts on Monday called for stringent policy implementation to curb the high prevalence of smoking and health hazards of second-hand smoke at a webinar titled “MPOWER-Preparing the Next Generation of Tobacco Control Advocates: protecting” organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease.

Syed Wasif Naqvi, Senior Research Associate, SDPI pointed out that second-hand smoke kills over 1 million annually and exponentially increases the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, as per World Health Organization. Despite ban on indoor smoking since 2008 under the “Protection of Non-smokers Ordinance”, continued violations stress the need for stringent enforcement measures.

Dr Wasim Janjua, Advisor, SDPI highlighted that Pakistan has reported 34.3 percent prevalence of second-hand smoke which is highest regionally. He further elucidated that third-hand smoke carries toxins and carcinogens that cannot be removed by cleaning or ventilation and continue to cling to surfaces, skin, and clothes, making them a grave health concern. He stressed that there is no safe exposure level to tobacco smoke and separation between smokers and non-smokers, within the same airspace, designated smoking areas outdoors and quasi outdoors, ventilation and filtration are ineffective.

However, he suggested robust policy implementation, countering opposition from tobacco industry with public and stakeholder awareness campaigns.

Dr Zainab Kailani, President of the Alliance of Jordanian Universities against Tobacco and Smoking highlighted that 63 percent of Jordanians under 30 smoke and 90 percent smoke regular cigarettes were causing alarming tobacco consumption prevalence globally. Weak legal implementation of ban on smoking in universities makes it a fight against the stream and a major obstacle in reducing smoking prevalence in youth, she remarked.

Dr Nour Obeidat, Director Cancer Control, King Hussain Cancer Centre highlighted that Jordan had not only high prevalence but also high consumption which was increasing the incidence of diseases and burden on the healthcare system. She stressed on increasing awareness on the health implications of smoking, addressing the cultural aspect of smoking, strict implementation of policies to ban smoking and addressing the increased availability of novel nicotine products like e-cigarettes.

Dr Sahana Hedge Shetiya, Professor, Dentistry Oral Surgery and Medicine, India highlighted that despite of stringent policy measures, 5.1 percent of students in India were tobacco users. She highlighted that this was because of low cost, easy availably of smoke and smoke-free tobacco products lead to high prevalence among children.

Dr Sumedha Kushwaha, CEO of Global Initiative for Public Health and Innovation stressed on imposing stringent bans and vigilant monitoring and implementation of the ban to reduce the use of smokeless tobacco products.

Maria Florencia Leiva, Senior Legal and Advocacy Advisor, Interamerican Heart Foundation, Argentina highlighted the tobacco consumption in Latin America and said that Latin America was experiencing high prevalence of e-cigarettes. The tobacco industries use false information about products and in recent years has been taking legal action against various tobacco control measures including smoke free environment laws, she added.

Natalia Anzola, Public Lawyer, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana urged for extending the regulations on tobacco products to the smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes to reduce their consumption.

Khurram Hashmi, Technical Head, The Union for Tuberculosis emphasized on strengthening regional partnerships to combat the increasing prevalence of nicotine products like e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches to reinforce the global efforts and movement on tobacco control. He stressed that stringent policies and robust implementation were pivotal to manage the challenge effectively.

