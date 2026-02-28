Experts at Pak- Russia Media Forum stress strengthening strategic, economic & media ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Senior diplomats and experts from Pakistan and Russia at the Pakistan–Russia Media Forum emphasized strengthening strategic engagement, expanding economic and defence cooperation, and enhancing media collaboration to further consolidate the growing partnership between the two nations.

Speaking from Moscow during the first session of the forum, titled “Global Challenges and Perspectives in the Changing World: Overview from Moscow and Islamabad,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, said the event reflects a deep mutual interest between the intellectuals of both nations. “Notably, the upcoming summit in Moscow will mark the fifth meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin, highlighting a high level of diplomatic engagement,” he added.

He announced that Pakistan is organizing the Pakistan-Russia Business Forum, with over 100 leading Pakistani companies engaging their Russian counterparts during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Highlighting growing bilateral momentum, he emphasized opportunities in education, trade, agriculture, and cultural exchanges, and the importance of strengthening people-to-people contacts. “We aim to increase Pakistani students in Russia to 13,000 and welcome Russian scholars to Pakistan for academic exchange,” he said. He also noted regular ‘Druzhba’ military exercises and joint naval drills, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, dialogue, and diplomacy to promote regional and global stability.

Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, said the forum was a good opportunity to promote media cooperation between Russia and Pakistan. It reflects an innovative vision in the field of information exchange.

She noted that information has become a strategic resource and a key dimension for measuring national power and sovereignty, though it presents certain challenges alongside its benefits. She further observed that new forms of hybrid conflicts are emerging, which employ political, economic, and non-military measures rather than conventional military means.

She spoke about the alarming rise in the quantity of fake news, saying it has exceeded all limits. Millions of people are led to believe that nothing significant is happening as the international media landscape enters a new era. Maria Zakharova criticized the efforts in the past in shaping public opinion prior to military interventions. She questioned how people were deceived nearly 20 years before through media, which, she said, resulted in horrible consequences in different parts of the world.

She also expressed solidarity by supporting March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. She stressed the need to prove who truly represents culture and faith, noting that all doctrines advocate freedom of speech and freedom of religion. However, she observed that some countries, despite claiming to uphold these values, fail to notice the contradiction between their principles and actions. She emphasized the importance of working together through dialogue and constructive engagement.

Chairman of Pakistan-China Institute and former Parliamentarian Syed Mushahid Hussain appreciated the proactive role of Pakistan’s Ambassador and said that the upcoming visit of the Pakistan Prime Minister to Russia in March is expected to be a landmark event.

Highlighting the growing alignment between the two countries, he stressed that Pakistan and Russia share no fundamental conflicts of interest. Drawing on his personal experience dating back to his first visit to the Soviet Union in 1984, he recounted decades of professional and personal linkages with Russian media, including collaborations with outlets such as Russia Today (RT) and sporting news networks.

Syed Mushahid Hussain also emphasized the importance of addressing media perception and misinformation. He highlighted persistent double standards in media coverage, pointing to situations such as Palestine, where humanitarian crises are often overshadowed by geopolitical interests.

He advocated for the creation of a new, rules-based international order anchored in inclusivity, equality, international law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter. “Pakistan and Russia are aligned in this vision,” he said, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to uphold global norms and implement cooperative solutions to challenges such as climate change, poverty alleviation, and regional security.

Syed Mushahid Hussain called for sustained media bridges, strengthened people-to-people connections, and strategic cooperation to advance Pakistan – Russia relations and promote a stable, prosperous, and multipolar global order.

Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan, Albert Khorev, highlighted the expanding partnership between Islamabad and Moscow, emphasizing public diplomacy, people-to-people engagement, and strengthened strategic collaboration in the Eurasian region.

Ambassador Khorev highlighted Russia’s proactive engagement since 2010, which has accelerated closer cooperation across various sectors, including diplomacy, media, and cultural exchanges.

He commended Pakistan for tackling security challenges and contributing to regional stability despite border escalations with Afghanistan and ongoing terrorism threats, and praised its responsible management of conflicts, including the recent incident with India, which avoided escalation between the two nuclear powers.

Looking ahead, he stressed the importance of expanding bilateral collaboration through trade, technological cooperation, business engagement, and public diplomacy. Both countries have the potential to strengthen technological sovereignty and institutional capacity, creating a framework for sustainable strategic alignment.

He expressed solidarity with Pakistan following recent terrorist attacks and emphasised the need for closer coordination on counterterrorism and drug trafficking, both bilaterally and through multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Ambassador Khorev also outlined plans to develop new Eurasian transport corridors, including the North – South International Transport Corridor, positioning Pakistan as a major regional logistics hub.