Experts at AIOU highlight intellectual iImpact of Andalusian Heritage

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):National and international speakers on Wednesday said that for centuries Andalusian literature had enriched linguistic, intellectual, and literary domains with its deep and lasting influence.

The two-day Fourth Annual Arabic Conference, titled “Andalusian Literature: Cultural and Artistic Relations and Influences Between the Arab World and the West,” concluded at Allama Iqbal Open University.

Prof. Dr Qadam I’ish Mehrath from the College of Islamic Literature, University of Education, Iraq, was as the chief

guest at closing ceremony while Prof. Dr Shah Mohiuddin Hashmi, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, presided over the event.

Professors, researchers, and literary scholars from Jordan, Algeria, Oman, Iraq, Morocco, and Egypt also attended the conference.

The participants also noted that Andalusian literature was an enduring symbol of the cultural and artistic connection between the Arab world and the West.

They added that this conference had provided an opportunity to understand this invaluable heritage from new perspectives.

Speakers also stated that the Andalusian heritage was not only a shining example of Islamic civilization but also a remarkable model of intellectual harmony and cultural dialogue in world literature.

They emphasized that such international academic engagements further strengthen Pakistan’s scholarly and research collaboration with the Arab world.