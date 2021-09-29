Expanding mangrove forests under 10BTTP envision Climate Positive Development: Amin

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said the expanding mangroves planted under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (10BTTP) project was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision on Climate Positive Development.



The SAPM on his official Twitter handle expressed his views after visiting a mangrove plantation site along with Sindh Forest Department officials.



Amin wrote, “Visited the expanding Mangrove forests, under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami with Sindh Forest Department at this amazing site in Sindh–perfectly captures the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Climate Positive Development with Clean Energy and Forests nature-based solutions at one site.”



The SAPM tweeted a video showing wind turbines working in the backdrop of mangroves plantation that was thriving, hence showing a set of different environment-friendly solutions to conserving nature, generating power and creating green jobs at once place.