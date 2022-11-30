ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and European Union, a photographic exhibition was launched in Brussels.

The photo exhibition showcased Pakistan’s rich history, heritage, architecture, tourism, sports, as well as religious, cultural and culinary diversity.

The event was organized by Pakistan Mission to the EU in collaboration with European External Action Service (EEAS) and inaugurated by the Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem, who is visiting Brussels to lead the 8th Round of Pak EU Political Dialogue.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by officials of European institutions, diplomats, intelligentsia and media persons.

In his remarks on the occasion, acting foreign secretary Jauhar Saleem noted the positive trajectory in bilateral relations between Pakistan and the EU and the growing partnership in political, economic and trade domains.

He emphasized that Pakistan-EU relationship was a befitting representation of the value of working together on global challenges — such as climate change, food security and sustainability, which required a multilateral and interdisciplinary approach.

He also underlined the enormous potential for further expanding Pakistan-EU ties under the strategic engagement plan.

He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to advance this productive and constructive partnership, especially in areas of science and technology as these were the most relevant sectors for the attainment of socioeconomic development.