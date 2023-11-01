Excise staff to offer vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services at Rose and Jasmine Garden today

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP):Islamabad residents can now register, transfer, and pay token taxes for their vehicles at the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot today from 3 to 5 pm.

The excise staff will be present at the parking lot on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT spokesman Dr AbdullahTabasum said.

The Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be there to provide other ICT-related services, such as domicile certificates, birth certificates, powers of attorney, international driving permits, fuel permits, and more.

This initiative is aimed at making it easier for Islamabad residents to avail of these services without having to travel to the excise office. It is also part of the government’s efforts to digitize and streamline its services.

