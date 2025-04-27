Excise Deptt refutes media reports; collects Rs15 bln, launches doorstep services

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): The Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad has denied reports of vehicle disappearances from its custody, presenting records of its operations and achievements to address public concerns.

Talking to APP, Director Excise and Taxation Department, Bilal Azam said the department has not only secured state assets but also exceeded its revenue goals despite facing operational challenges.

He said that the Excise and Taxation Department, Islamabad, has responded to media reports suggesting that vehicles have gone missing from its possession. He stressed the need to correct the information, stating that all vehicle seizures, allocations, and disposals have been carried out according to the law and are properly documented.

Bilal Azam clarified that despite limited staff and resources, the department’s field teams have impounded more than 350 vehicles in Islamabad over the past few years. These vehicles were found to have tampered chassis numbers or were operating under suspicious conditions.

He said the seizures were part of routine road-checks and field operations aimed at maintaining vehicle registration integrity in the city.

Out of the total seized vehicles, over 270 were returned to their rightful owners or handed over to police authorities across different parts of the country. Each transfer, the department confirmed, followed all required legal procedures, ensuring transparency at every stage, he added.

In addition to local vehicle operations, the department seized 14 non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles and handed them over to Customs authorities. These seizures supported ongoing efforts against smuggling and strengthened revenue recovery initiatives.

The director also explained that a government ban on the procurement of new machinery forced departments to look for alternatives. Untraceable and unclaimed vehicles, after failing verification processes, were officially allocated to government offices, including the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Chief Commissioner’s Office, Agriculture Department, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and various Local Government Departments.

Each allocation was recorded officially, and the vehicles remain traceable in departmental logs. He said the practice was consistent with regulations and helped keep government operations functional without new procurements.

The department described media allegations as misleading and claimed they ignored the wider contributions made by Excise and Taxation teams.

Bilal Azam noted that in the current financial year, the department has collected over Rs15 billion in revenue. This amount has been deposited into the national treasury and verified through official channels.

Seeking to improve public services, the department has also launched doorstep services for Islamabad residents. Citizens can now avail Excise Department facilities without physically visiting offices. A simple phone call allows residents to access services from their homes. Additionally, service desks have been set up in public parks across the capital during evening hours to reach more citizens conveniently, he added.

To further improve operations, the department has introduced online payment options. Citizens can now pay through mobile banking applications, ending the need for cash transactions. Officials said this step ensures better transparency and speeds up processes for the public.

The Excise and Taxation Department rejected all allegations of corruption or mismanagement. He underlined that every seizure, handover, or allocation had gone through formal approval processes. He emphasized that the department remains committed to maintaining transparency, ensuring accountability, and following all legal standards.

Bilal Azam urged media outlets to confirm facts through proper channels before publishing news reports. He also encouraged responsible reporting to avoid creating public confusion.

The department reiterated its resolve to continue working towards better service delivery and financial performance. Plans are already in place to further expand doorstep services and digital payment facilities, aiming to make public interactions with the Excise Department easier and faster.