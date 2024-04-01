Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has continued its crackdown against illegal car modifications, targeting vehicles with tinted windows and unauthorized number plates.

On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Excise Department

is ramping up its efforts to enforce the law, said the ICT Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum here on Monday.

During recent checks, a total of 325 vehicles were inspected, leading to the removal of 125 tinted windows and 95 unauthorized number plates. Additionally, 10 vehicles had their registrations suspended, while two received warnings.

The crackdown, led by Assistant Commissioners alongside Assistant Excise & Taxation Officers (AETOs) and Traffic Police, focused on areas including Faizabad, Zero Point, 9th Avenue near IGP, and Marriott Hotel checkpost. Vehicles found in violation had their registrations suspended until the illegal modifications were rectified.

In response to the ongoing enforcement, the Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to adhere to regulations by removing tinted windows and using only approved number plates. This joint effort between the Excise and Taxation Department

and the Islamabad Transport Authority aims to maintain road safety and uphold the law.

