Excise dept sets new tax collection record with Rs 21.34 bln

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has set a new benchmark in revenue collection, surpassing previous records by a significant margin, collecting Rs 21.34 billion in tax revenue during the financial year 2024–25.

The department attributes this achievement to digital reforms, door-to-door services, and strong administrative support.

Talking to APP, Director Excise Bilal Azam said that the department collected Rs 21.34 billion in tax revenue during the financial year 2024–25, marking its highest-ever annual collection. He stated that this amount reflects a major increase compared to the previous fiscal year’s total of Rs 17.23 billion.

This year’s revenue marks a Rs 4.11 billion increase from last year’s collection.

Bilal Azam said that the department’s success is the result of policies introduced under the guidance of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and the administrative support of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The Excise Director also noted that tax collection has seen significant growth over the past five years, crediting this rise to the introduction of digital solutions and citizen-focused services.

He said the department’s focus on public convenience played a central role in boosting collections. Initiatives such as home-based vehicle registration services and the introduction of an online system for token tax payments enabled more citizens to fulfill their tax responsibilities with ease.

Bilal Azam said that these digital services have not only improved accessibility but also helped build public trust in the department. Meanwhile, Excise staff actively provided services on Islamabad’s roads, in parks, and in marketplaces, making the department’s presence more visible and its services more widely used.

The department has also expanded outreach and improved internal systems to encourage voluntary tax compliance. The combination of modern technology and targeted awareness campaigns enabled the department to reach new levels of performance, he added.

The Director said the department is now planning further upgrades to expand its services, including more digital payment options, faster processing, and simplified procedures for registration and licensing.

He added that the results of this year’s performance reflect the strength of the department’s new operational model, which prioritizes service delivery and accountability.

The Islamabad Excise Department now aims to maintain this momentum and work toward even higher collections in the coming years by continuing its focus on transparency, technology, and public engagement.