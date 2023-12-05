Excise Department suspends registration of 700 vehicles over illegal modifications

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP): In a sweeping crackdown on unauthorized vehicle modifications, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has suspended the registration of over 700 vehicles in the past three months.

The department, acting on directives from the Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has also restored registration to over 400 vehicles that complied with the rules and removed black glasses and fancy number plates, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Tuesday.

The initiative, spearheaded by Assistant Commissioners and Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs) in collaboration with the Traffic Police, has targeted vehicles with tinted glasses and non-standard number plates. During inspections, 322 vehicles were identified for non-compliance, and their registrations were suspended. However, following the removal of illegal modifications, these vehicles are now eligible for registration restoration.

In a statement, the ICT spokesman urged citizens to adhere to traffic regulations and avoid using unauthorized vehicle accessories.

The Excise and Taxation Department and the Islamabad Transport Authority are committed to maintaining strict enforcement of these regulations, and their joint operations will continue on a daily basis.

