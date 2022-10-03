Ex-senator Ayesha Raza chairs meeting of Anti-Rape Special Committee

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): The meeting of the Anti-Rape Special Committee was held here on Monday at the Ministry of Law and Justice chaired by its chairperson former senator Ayesha Raza Farooq.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Focal Person Anti-Rape Committee Usama Malik, other members of the committee and officers of the Ministry of Law and Justice participated in the meeting. Representatives of the provincial governments also attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed and discussed matters pertaining to implementation of Anti-Rape Act.

The participants were apprised about the progress of implementing of Anti-Rape Act, 2021.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that under the Anti-Rape law, special courts had been designated throughout Pakistan which would hear rape and domestic violence cases.

The participants were also apprised that special police units had also been set up to investigate rape cases.

Matters relating to reducing rape and gender based violence cases were discussed in the meeting and a future course of action was chalked out.