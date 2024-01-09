Ex PTI chairman admitted article published by foreign journal was AI generated: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that former Chairman PTI had admitted that he didn’t write the article published by The Economist and it was an artificial intelligence-generated write-up.

Using his social media platform X account, the minister said that the current Chairman of PTI did not endorse its anti-establishment and anti-American content but the PTI overseas, some semi-literate anchors and The Economist were jubilant over AI-generated shenanigans.

