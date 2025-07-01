Ex PTDC MD calls for urgent safety measures amid rising monsoon tourism risks

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):As domestic tourism sees a significant surge in Pakistan’s northern and mountainous regions, Salman Javed, former Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and member of its Board of Directors, has called for urgent and coordinated safety measures to protect visitors during the ongoing monsoon season.

Talking to APP, Mr. Javed expressed concern over the increasing number of tragic incidents in recent weeks, attributing them to poor regulation, inadequate facilitation by relevant agencies, and a general lack of awareness among tourists themselves.

He highlighted that the last two months have witnessed several accidents and fatalities, with the recent floods in Swat River alone claiming 17 lives.

He urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial governments, and the administrations of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir to immediately formulate a joint action plan focusing on visitor safety, disaster readiness, and infrastructure repair.

He particularly stressed the need for a robust nationwide awareness campaign through both print and electronic media to educate travelers about the dangers of overexertion during long drives, hiring unregistered transport, and venturing into vulnerable areas during extreme weather.

“Tourism cannot thrive without responsible practices and strong infrastructure,” Mr. Javed said. He called on all stakeholders, including government bodies and private sector investors, to ensure the rehabilitation of key access routes and damaged bridges that link popular tourist destinations, many of which have been impacted by recent monsoon activity.

Furthermore, he underlined the importance of having heavy machinery and maintenance teams readily available throughout the tourism season to conduct timely repairs, especially on roads running alongside rivers and landslide-prone zones.

By implementing these measures, Mr. Javed believes Pakistan can offer a safer, more sustainable, and enriching tourism experience to both local and international visitors.