Ex-MD PTDC Salman Javed honoured Lifetime Achievement Award in recognization of his services in tourism

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Former Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Salman Javed, serving as Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Tourism Economy, has been conferred a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding and long-term contributions to Pakistan’s tourism industry.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the award was presented by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, during a ceremony, attended by Ministers, ambassadors and others.

The award acknowledges Salman Javed’s dedicated service in promoting sustainable tourism, strengthening institutional frameworks, and advocating for Pakistan’s rich cultural and natural heritage on national and global platforms.

As MD PTDC, Salman Javed played a key role in modernizing tourism facilities, improving coordination among provincial tourism bodies, and promoting Pakistan as an emerging global destination.