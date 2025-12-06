Saturday, December 6, 2025
HomeNationalEx-MD PTDC Salman Javed honoured Lifetime Achievement Award in recognization of his...
National

Ex-MD PTDC Salman Javed honoured Lifetime Achievement Award in recognization of his services in tourism

1
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Former Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Salman Javed, serving as Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Tourism Economy, has been conferred a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding and long-term contributions to Pakistan’s tourism industry.
Ex-MD PTDC Salman Javed honoured Lifetime Achievement Award in recognization of his services in tourism
According to a statement issued on Saturday, the award was presented by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, during a ceremony, attended by Ministers, ambassadors and others.
The award acknowledges Salman Javed’s dedicated service in promoting sustainable tourism, strengthening institutional frameworks, and advocating for Pakistan’s rich cultural and natural heritage on national and global platforms.
As MD PTDC, Salman Javed played a key role in modernizing tourism facilities, improving coordination among provincial tourism bodies, and promoting Pakistan as an emerging global destination.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan