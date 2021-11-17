EVMs to end rigging, protect each & every vote: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday said the culture of rigging would come to an end with the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

“The EVMs will help protect each and every vote on the polls day,” he said on his twitter handle after passage of bills related to electoral reforms package in a joint sitting of the Parliament.

He said there remained a strange culture that a candidate was supposed to safeguard polling stations from ‘Gulu Butts’ (goons) on election day; after mustering public support in his-her favour through a political campaign.

For decades, the minister said, overseas Pakistanis suffered from disenfranchisement in their own homeland, but “today, the PTI has corrected that wrong and given them the right to vote [by passing legislation related to use of internet-voting in elections].”