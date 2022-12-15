Every one should play role for strengthening economy: Ahsan

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said every one has to gather on a single platform for strengthening the national economy.

Addressing the CEO Summit and Launch of the best selling book at a local hotel on Thursday.

He said important steps would have to be taken for revival of the economy, adding that exports should be touched 100 billion dollars from 32 billion.

Delivered keynote address in TurnAround Pakistan CEO Summit Conference organised by Mr Ijaz Nisar. “Pakistan needs stability, unity & focus for a turnaround. Conflicts can only destroy. We have to focus on increasing exports, attracting investments & enhancing tax revenues.” pic.twitter.com/6lFRRcAOjk — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) December 15, 2022

“Why we are still struggling despite having marvelous natural resources? ” he questioned.

He said per capita income in 1980 was 300 US dollars, adding that the country had surplus electricity in 1998 and it was going to sell to India.

The country had to face the worst loadshedding after 2006-07 and 16 hours loadshedding was imposed, he added.

The minister said then prime minister Nawaz Sharif introduced the Vision 2025 and it was signed by all provincial governments.

He said then the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) came as a blessing for the country and the world was saying that Pakistan would be among top economies in 2030.

He said the development budget in 2018 was Rs 1,000 billion and now it had been squeezed to Rs 550 billion.

The minister said the business community would have to play its role in increasing tax revenue, adding that imports should be reduced whereas exports should be increased.