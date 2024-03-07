Event on role of Pakistani women in nuclear science held in Vienna

VIENNA, Mar 7 (APP):The embassy and Permanent Mission of Pakistan to Vienna organized an event titled ‘Role of Pakistani Women in Nuclear Science and Technology’ Thursday at the Vienna International Centre.

The purpose of the programme was to highlight the role and contribution of Pakistani women in the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

Najat Mukhtar, Deputy Director General Nuclear Applications graced the occasion as the chief guest. Several Ambassadors including that of European Union, Egypt, South Africa, Colombia, Syria, Yemen, Palestine and diplomats from several countries along with a large number of women working in diverse fields of nuclear technology including

Pakistani scholars from IAEA Marie Sktodowska Curie Fellowship Programme participated in the event.

In his introductory remarks Aftab Khokher the ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan highlighted the role of Pakistani women in the development of their country. He underlined that women have served on all key positions in Pakistan and are actively pursuing their careers in field of Nuclear Science and Technology.

Najat Mukhtar, DDG IAEA, commended the role of Pakistani women, highlighted Pakistan’s achievements in the field of nuclear technology and cooperation with IAEA. Pakistan currently has three collaborating centres with IAEA and in addition has an anchor centre for cancer care under IAEA’s flagship ‘Rays of Hope’ initiative. She also hailed achievements of Pakistani women nuclear scientists in the field of food security, water resource management, human health and agriculture. She added that Pakistan is the regional leader in nuclear applications. She encouraged Pakistan to continue the trajectory of women participation in nuclear applications.

The President and Secretary General of Women in Nuclear (WiN) Pakistan in their separate presentations highlighted achievements of Pakistani women and expressed their commitment to continue and further enhance the role of Pakistani women in myriad fields of nuclear science and technology. They stated that nuclear sciences have marked a paradigm shift in healthcare in Pakistan especially in cancer diagnostic and treatment. Pakistani has achieved gender balance in healthcare workers which is a manifestation of our commitment for women empowerment.

Towards the end Pakistani scholars from IAEA Marie Sktodowska Curie Fellowship Programme shared their experience with the audience.

The event is a manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance the role of women in nuclear technology and to promote and pay tribute to Pakistani women who are achieving new heights in this field.