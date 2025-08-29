Friday, August 29, 2025
Event held for Older People's Rights

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): The Foundation for Aging and Inclusive Development (FAID) and Older People Rights Network (OPRN) hosted an event on “Voices for Change: Community-Led Advocacy for Older People’s Rights” here on Friday.
The event brought together senior citizens, civil society, government officials, and community representatives to highlight the urgent need for inclusive policies and practical measures to safeguard the rights of older persons in Pakistan.
Speakers emphasized that while Pakistan has progressive legislation like the ICT Senior Citizens Act 2021, weak implementation continues to hinder meaningful impact.
