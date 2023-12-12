EV to become dominate force in automotive market: MD NEECA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): As the challenges faced by the Electrical Vehicle (EV) industry are slowly being resolved, it will surely become the dominate force in the automotive market.

These views were expressed by Managing Director (MD) National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Dr. Sardar Mohazzam at the Stakeholder Consultation Workshop on EV Charging Infrastructure Regulations held here Tuesday, said a statement.

The workshop was organized jointly by the UNDP and NEECA, to validate and consult the recently drafted EV charging infrastructure regulations with all the national public and private stakeholders.

Dr. Mohazzam said that these regulations are aimed at establishing an integrated and standardized regulatory framework in Pakistan to avoid challenges faced previously with the CNG stations.

Dr. Mohazzam also said that NEECA is also working on developing National Fuel Economy Standards for ICE vehicles

given that EV component in the Pakistani automotive market will take some time to reach saturation.

He also appreciated the UNDP Pakistan for extending the technical assistance and necessary support to the Government of Pakistan to realize the 30% by 2030 EV penetration targets.

Mohsin Kamal, Senior Consultant UNDP, highlighted the different aspects of the draft EV Charging Infrastructure Regulations and its importance for the sustainable development of EV Market.

Kamal explained that the draft regulations have been developed with an aim to promote the ease of compliance for industry through establishing coordination mechanisms between government entities such as NEPRA, DISCOs, PSQCA, etc.

Muhammad Zeeshan Ghias, Director (Electrical) NEECA, briefed the workshop participants on the initiative of Fuel Economy Standards and how this shall improve the efficiency of the transport sector reducing the burden on consumers’ pockets and ultimately the fuel import bill of the country.

It was informed that the concerns about non-existent Fuel Economy Standards were also raised in the SIFC which reflects the commitment of GoP to promote energy efficiency across the transport sector of the economy.

The stakeholders from Federal & Provincial governments as well as private sector appreciated the development of EV Charging Infrastructure Regulations and expected that the implementation of these regulations may be expedited to support timely expansion of charging stations across the country.