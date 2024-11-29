15.5 C
Islamabad
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalEuropean Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA
National

European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA

19
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has officially lifted the suspension on flight operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Nadir Shafi Dar, Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), on Friday also confirmed that Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation has been issued to Airblue.

DG CAA expressed gratitude to the prime minister, aviation minister, and secretary aviation for their unwavering support, which enabled the PCAA to achieve this historic milestone.

- Advertisement -

He commended his entire team for their tireless efforts and dedication to ensuring effective safety oversight. On this momentous occasion, DG CAA extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation, airlines, and the aviation sector.

Additionally, DG CAA specially acknowledged the officials of the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency for their consistent coordination and support throughout the process of lifting the suspension.

- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan