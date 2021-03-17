EU to support Pakistani civil society with €7.23M to mitigate impact of COVID-19: Androulla Kaminara

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Wednesday said the EU would support Pakistan’s civil society by co-financing three projects, for a total amount of 7, 237,500 EUR, to alleviate the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on communities and increase the voice of youth in the society.

She was speaking at the ceremony of signing of three contracts by her as the EU representative with the main implementing partners, including Agha Khan Foundation, Norwegian Church Aid and Deutsche Welthungerhilfe.

The three projects were selected through a call for proposals launched in April 2020 and focus on Punjab, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Androulla Kaminara said, “As the world continues to battle the COVID pandemic, it is important to focus our efforts on supporting the most vulnerable.”

She said,”The civil society organisations are important partners for the EU wherever we work, and have been crucial in Pakistan’s efforts to respond to the current crisis.

The initiative leading to today’s successful proposals is one of the first concrete actions taken by the EU last year to alleviate the effects of the pandemic in the short and long term in Pakistan.”

The pandemic, she said, had had a disproportionate impact on young people, which was reflected in the areas prioritised by the projects, including youth engagement and economic empowerment.

Dr Matt Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Agha Kahn Foundation (UK), said: “During this pandemic, in Pakistan and around the world, civil society has been vital: raising awareness, teaching people how to help their families and neighbours safely, protecting their communities from COVID-19.

“The Aga Khan Foundation is delighted to partner with the European Union in strengthening community organisations and civil society at this crucial time,” he added.

Anne Masterson, Country Director of the Norwegian Church Aid, in her speech, said,”

“Through this project young people will have opportunities to improve and diversify their skills, obtain training and establish livelihoods.

Youth, particularly young women, will become more effective change agents by strengthening their voice within their communities and in the wider society.”

Aisha Jamshed, Country Director of Deutsche Welthungerhilfe, stated “Through the project, CSOs will build the skills of young men and women, provide them with income opportunities and giving them a voice by advocating for improved service delivery with Local Authorities.

Welthungerhilfe values the consistent contribution of the European Union to the organization over the past ten years, along with EUs contribution to the civil society development across Pakistan.”