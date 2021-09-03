EU to launch Business Forum to facilitate Pakistani SMEs, boost trade

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP):The delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan would launch the first-ever EU-Pakistan Business Forum here on September 8 to provide opportunities for the EU and Pakistani businesses for bilateral trade enhancement.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Mrs Androulla Kaminara talking to APP said that the initiative was aimed at to promote and facilitate trade activities between Pakistan and EU with a focus to further enhance public interaction for boosting economic cooperation.

She said that such projects and forum would help further deepen relations between Pakistan and EU, strengthen people to people contacts, as well as contribute to the development of scientific and educational cooperation.

She informed the inauguration ceremony of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) was expected to be attended by the representatives of local SMEs from four key sectors including: Gems, Jewellery and Mining, Information Technology, Handicrafts and Fashion-wear as well as Travel and Tourism.

Androulla Kaminara said, “We are confident that the business community – especially the small and medium enterprises will take full benefit from the upcoming EU-Pakistan Business Forum and establish the right linkages to expand their trade in the EU market while the EU granted GSP+ concessions are in place.”

She said the first part of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum in Islamabad will be followed by subsequent meetings in Lahore and Karachi later this year, more sectors including the agricultural and auto-parts manufacturers, will also be included.

Kaminara said, the participants of this forum will also be informed about the European Union’s GSP+ Scheme and the ways to benefit from the scheme. GSP+ provides two thirds of tariff lines duty free access to the EU market with the rest on preferential duties.