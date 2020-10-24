EU-Pak Friendship stages protest outside Indian High Commission

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): EU-Pak Friendship on Saturday staged protest outside the Indian High Commission in Frankfurt, Germany against Indian illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

International community should prevent Kashmir’s illegal occupation and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination, the protestors demanded.

Led by Ansar Mahmood Butt, President of EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Germany, a large number of Kashmiri community members including Chaudhry Muhammad Younis, Chaudhry Iftikhar, Haji Muhammad Hussain, Zahid Hussain and Chaudhry Rehmatullah participated in the demonstration.

Addressing the protesters, Ansar Mahmood Butt said that on October 27, 1947, India, in violation of international law, landed its troops in Kashmir and occupied it illegally.

The Kashmiris were still deprived of their right of self determination, he said.

He said that extremist and fascist Modi government had imposed curfew in the occupied valley after revocation of Article 370 and 35- A on August 5, 2019.

Kashmiri youths were being killed and genocide under the guise of so-called search operation, he added.

Ansar Mahmood said Indian atrocities would be highlighted all over the Europe.

He once again demanded of the United Nations and other international organizations to play their role for ending the illegal occupation of Indian forces and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination.