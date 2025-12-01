EU announces €3 million boost as Pakistan floods hit 7 million people

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):The European Union has released an extra €3 million to support communities affected by floods that struck nearly 7 million people across Pakistan this monsoon season.

The new funding aims to help families in the hardest-hit areas of Punjab meet urgent needs and begin early recovery.

The EU said the assistance will be provided through cash support so affected households can buy essential items and plan their recovery according to their own priorities. This latest allocation builds on €1.05 million released in September for medical care, clean water, sanitation and other key services.

According to official figures, the floods forced around 2.9 million people from their homes and caused more than 1,000 deaths. Over 200,000 houses were damaged while farming communities suffered significant crop and livestock losses.

EU Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality, Hadja Lahbib, noted that the scale of this year’s monsoon had placed a heavy burden on communities, particularly in Punjab, which experienced its worst flooding in forty years.

She said many families lost homes, personal belongings and sources of income, adding that the new funds reflect the EU’s support for people working to rebuild their lives.

With the latest contribution, EU humanitarian aid for Pakistan in 2025 has now crossed €14.5 million. The funding supports local and international partners working in affected districts to deliver relief, restore basic services and help communities recover from the widespread damage caused by the monsoon.