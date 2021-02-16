EU ambassador meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE, Feb 16 (APP):Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both agreed to constitute a working group for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Talking on the occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by the European Union for social sector reforms and expressed satisfaction that economic cooperation and best friendly relations existed between Pakistan and EU countries.

The EU was a major trade partner and the government wanted to further strengthen bilateral relations to benefit the people, he added.

While discussing the steps relating to the GPS plus status, the chief minister pointed out that a number of important initiatives had been taken. The government was fully committed to overcoming the menace of child labour as every citizen enjoyed equal rights in the country, he emphasized.

The government had focused to develop backward areas as there was a lot of scope of value addition in agriculture and livestock sectors, he said and announced to welcome the provision of technology in both the sectors by the EU countries.

Pakistan was moving towards the direction envisioned by the founding fathers as a society based on the golden principles of tolerance, brotherhood and harmony was the cherished destination, concluded the CM.

The EU ambassador expressed satisfaction that positive headway had been made by Pakistan with regard to GPS plus status and assured cooperation in water waste management and other sectors.

Chairman P&D and CEO PBIT were also present.