EU Ambassador calls on Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at the Ministry of Law.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest and further development of bilateral relations.

The Law Minister informed the EU Ambassador about the legislation in Pakistan regarding enforced disappearance and missing persons. He also informed the EU Ambassador about legislation regarding minorities in Pakistan.

He said that solving the issue of missing persons was among the priorities of the government. The government was fully aware of the issues of minorities in Pakistan and was committed to solving their problems, he added.

He said that a lot of work was being done on legislation in Pakistan. Pakistan had strong relations with the European Union, he added.

He said that the government wanted to see a prosperous Pakistan which was possible only by standing with the international community.

The Minister was of the view that the European Union had been a major contributor to Pakistan’s socio-economic development and improving the quality of life of Pakistanis.



At the end, both sides reiterated their commitment to work together and expressed their desire for an even stronger partnership.