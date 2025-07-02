Ethiopian envoy, Sindh Governor discussed expansion of bilateral ties and joint green initiative

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula met with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Wednesday to discuss expanding cooperation between Ethiopia and Pakistan in a range of key sectors including trade, investment, energy, aviation, and climate change.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral engagement. Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker shared details of Ethiopia’s “Green Legacy Initiative,” launched this year by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed under the theme “Renewal through Planting.” He said that since 2019, Ethiopia has planted over 40 billion seedlings and aims to plant another 7.5 billion this year as part of efforts to improve food security, create jobs, and combat climate change.

To mark growing ties between the two nations, the Ethiopian Ambassador proposed a collaborative plantation and awareness campaign in Sindh titled “Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity under the Green Legacy Initiative.”

He expressed hope that this effort would serve as a symbol of environmental cooperation and shared commitment to sustainable development.

Governor Tessori welcomed the proposal and assured full support from the Governor House Sindh for launching the joint campaign in partnership with the Ethiopian Embassy.

He stressed the need for greater public engagement in environmental initiatives and underlined the importance of people-to-people connections in building enduring international relations.

He also acknowledged the steady progress in Ethiopia–Pakistan relations and called for enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest.