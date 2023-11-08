Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh CM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Wednesday called on Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed full gamut of the relations, including cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, said a news release.

Ambassador Jemal Beker felicitated the Sindh chief minister on assuming the role of chief executive of the province.

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar appreciated the support extended by the Government of the FDR Ethiopia to Pakistan during the recent flash floods.

He also lauded the remarkable economic progress made by the FDR Ethiopia in the recent times.

The chief minister said Ethiopia and Pakistan had long-standing bilateral relations that were improving gradually. However, there was a need to explore the immense potential in multiple areas, including economy, health, education and others, he added.

He hailed the start of the Ethiopian Airlines operations in Pakistan which would contribute to the already flourishing bilateral ties by strengthening trade, business and people-to-people ties.

Ambassador Jemal Beker briefed the chief minister about the reforms carried out by Ethiopian PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed in the economic sector of Ethiopia which became the fastest growing economy in the African region.

He expressed his resolve to take the bilateral relationship between the two countries to the next level.

“The Ethiopian Airlines will make it easy for the business community of the two countries to reach out their markets,” he remarked.