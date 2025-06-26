Ethiopian embassy, UN Pakistan collaborate for food systems summit

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):The Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad and the United Nations, Pakistan, have agreed to cooperate on mobilizing international participation for the 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake, taking place from July 27-29, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The discussion was held during a meeting between Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Pakistan Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula and Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Pakistan Mohamed Yahya.

The two sides exchanged views on the critical importance of Pakistani leadership’s participation in the Summit, which is being co-hosted by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Italy.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal briefed the Resident Coordinator on the extensive preparations underway in Addis Ababa to host the Food Systems Summit Stocktake.

The Ambassador highlighted the growing cooperation between Ethiopia and Pakistan, particularly in areas of climate change and food security.

He informed the Resident Coordinator about the visionary steps taken by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed for climate adaptation and mitigation, green development, and food self-sufficiency.

Mohamed Yahya commended Ethiopia’s significant efforts in forestation and afforestation, food security, and green development initiatives.

He assured the Ambassador of his full support to ensure the conference’s success and the achievement of its objectives.

The meeting underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing global food security challenges and promoting sustainable development.