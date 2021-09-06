Eternal sacrifices of martyrs for motherland never to be forgotten: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):Chairman Senate Committee on Defence Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Monday, paying tribute to the martyrs of the nation, said eternal sacrifices of martyrs rendered in protection of the motherland could never be forgotten.

On the occasion of Defence and Martyrs’ Day, the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence along with the Committee members visited the mausoleum of Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) and Major Mudassir Shaheed, said a news release.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed laid wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha, where the committee members also met the family of Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz Shaheed.

In his brief address, the Chairman Committee addressed the function at the mausoleum of Lance Naik Mahfooz Shaheed (Nishan Haider).

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The bravery and courage of Lance Naik Mahfooz Shaheed on the battlefield is an example to be followed by all the defenders of the motherland.”

“Salute to those brave souls of the motherland who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country. Our martyrs are our pride, salam to the martyrs,” Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

He remarked that the presence of all provinces of Pakistan and all political parties was a proof that the entire nation was united for national security.

Senator Mushahid remarked, “It is because of the sacrifices of our brave martyrs that we sleep peacefully today”

He said that those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of national borders were the benefactors of the nation.

On this day of re validating the national resolve, he said, “Greetings to the martyrs whose blood is the guarantee of our freedom and also to the ghazis (who returned from the battle with pride) whose courage is the invincible defence of our borders.”

The committee members later met the family of Major Mudassir Shaheed at his residence. The committee members paid homage to the martyr for his immortal sacrifice for the protection of the motherland.

“The sacrifices of brave sons of the homeland like Major Mudassar will not go awry,” the Chairman Defence Committee said.

The Committee members talked to martyr’s family members and said, “Our martyrs are our pride and the whole nation salutes their families for their great sacrifices.”

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed praised the courage of the family of the martyrs. The committee members also spent time with the children of the martyr, where Senator Talha Mahmood offered Fateha at the house of the martyr.

“Thousands of martyrs like Major Mudassar hold an exalted rank in our lives who have sacrificed their lives for us; we are proud of Major Mudassir’s martyrdom for his homeland,” he added.

Pakistan’s armed forces and people were always ready to face any enemy and sacrifice their lives for the country, said Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.