Estate Office main objective to provide housing facility to govt employees: DG Obaid ud Din

By Hina Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Director General of the Pakistan Estate Office, Obaid ud Din, stated that the primary objective of the Estate Office was to provide official housing facilities to federal government employees.

In an exclusive interveiw with APP, he explained that after the establishment of Pakistan, government residences were initially provided in Karachi and Chittagong. Later, after 1971, the institution was expanded and offices as well as residential colonies were established in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

According to him, Over 28,000 government accommodations were alloted to Federal Government Employees across the country so far. These include approximately 17,496 in Islamabad, 7,882 in Karachi, 1,990 in Lahore, 669 in Peshawar, and around 498 in Quetta.

He stated that a fully online system has now been introduced for the allotment process, enabling government employees to register and submit their applications through a web portal.

“Previously, all procedures were manual; now the system is fully automated,” he said.

The Director General explained that different categories of residences are designated according to the employees’ grades:

A-Type: Grades 1–4

B-Type: Grades 5–6

C-Type: Grades 7–10

D-Type: Grades 11–15

E-Type: Grades 16–17

F-Type: Grade 18

G-Type: Grade 19

H & I-Type: Grades 20–22

He further stated, “In the unfortunate event of an employee’s death, their family is allowed to continue residing in the allotted accommodation until all dues and retirement formalities are settled.”

According to Obaid ud Din, the Estate Office also manages commercial units and shops, the rent and income from which contribute to the organization’s revenue.

He clarified that if an allottee fails to pay dues within the stipulated time, their allotment may be canceled; however, most employees pay their dues on time.

The DG added that the institution had faced several court cases in the past, but the situation has improved considerably. “After a 2018 decision by the Peshawar High Court, the allotment process has become more transparent and efficient.”

He explained that with digital automation, the system now automatically suggests allotments based on the applicant’s seniority and available housing.

“At present, we have a waiting list of government employees from multiple cities—around 26711 from Islamabad, 5129 from Karachi, 4169 from Lahore, 1469 from Peshawar, and 656 from Quetta,” he said.

Obaid ud Din mentioned that the government has imposed a ban on the construction of new residences, though a March 14, 1995 policy proposal once aimed to offer financial assistance so employees could rent houses from the market; however, this policy remains under consideration.

In conclusion, he said, “Our aim is to make the system completely transparent, efficient, and people-friendly, ensuring that no employee is deprived of housing.”