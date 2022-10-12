Essays on Dr Qadeer’s life should include in curriculum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Malik Ibrar Hussain has demanded of the government to include the essays in the curriculum of educational institutions on the life and achievements of late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and his outstanding works as nuclear scientist.

The initiative would create an awareness among the new generation about their real heroes, said Malik Abrar Hussain while talking to APP.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s services in making Pakistan an invincible nuclear power, are unforgettable, he added.

The patriotism, courage and bravery of the Late Qadeer Khan will be remembered forever, Malik Ibrar added.

Malik Abrar Hussain used to say that nations that remember their national heroes, would achieve high status in the world.

“The credit for making Pakistan the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first Islamic power undoubtedly belongs to a great personality like Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, who worked tirelessly to make Pakistan a nuclear power despite the world’s restrictions. And finally, on May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted nuclear tests which put Pakistan on the frontline in the world nations” he mentioned.

He said that there is an urgent need to educate the new generation about national heroes so that we can know their real achievements.

In this regard, he said, it is necessary to include regular articles on Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan, Mohsin e Pakistan in the curriculum and to provide awareness to the children about their eternal struggle.

He also reiterated his commitment that on the occasion of Mohsin Pakistan’s death anniversary, we all pledge that no omission will be made in making and maintaining Pakistan an impregnable Islamic power.