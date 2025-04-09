ESG integration key to Pakistan’s sustainable future: PM’s Climate Coordinator

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam called for the urgent mainstreaming of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles across all sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Speaking as a chief guest at a high-profile event here, on Wednesday Alam stressed that ESG frameworks are no longer optional but a critical pathway for Pakistan to achieve sustainable development, climate resilience, and ethical governance.

Alam outlined the government’s strategy to integrate ESG compliance with key national and international commitments, including, Pakistan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SECP’s ESG regulations for corporate accountability, and the upcoming Green Finance Taxonomy to attract sustainable investments.

“ESG is not just a corporate buzzword—it is a roadmap for Pakistan’s future,” she declared.

“By embedding these principles into business and policy, we can enhance transparency, boost investor confidence, and secure a competitive edge in global markets.”

The newly launched ESG Nexus was hailed as a pivotal platform to drive ESG adoption nationwide.

Alam emphasized its role in building institutional capacity for ESG compliance, supporting businesses in sustainable transitions, and fostering a national ESG culture through awareness and policy advocacy.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Alam urged businesses, regulators, and civil society to collaborate in making Pakistan a leader in climate-compatible and socially responsible development.

“The time for half-measures is over. We must act now to future-proof our economy and environment,” she asserted.