Escalators to become operational at Lahore Railway Station from 25th: Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE, Jun 11 (APP):Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has announced that escalators at Lahore Railway Station will be made operational from June 25 to facilitate passengers.

He made this announcement while chairing a meeting at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters on Wednesday which focused on reviewing the performance of the

Civil Engineering Department.

During the meeting, the minister expressed serious concerns over inspection procedures and questioned the officials. He criticized the practice of conducting inspections on paper.

Abbasi made it clear that if any life is lost due to negligence, he will personally become the complainant.

Referring to the recent Khanewal bridge collapse, he warned, “Let the Khanewal inquiry be completed — the result will ensure no one dares to be negligent again.”

He directed authorities to conduct immediate emergency inspections of all passenger and railway bridges across the country.

Additionally, the Additional General Manager (AGM) Infrastructure was instructed to focus on the capacity building of officers to improve performance and accountability.

In a major step toward sustainability, the minister set a deadline of December 31 to shift 155 railway stations to solar energy.