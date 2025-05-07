Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan’s committed friend

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP): President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to condole the loss of lives of Pakistani citizens caused by Indian missile strikes and assured that Turkiye was ready to play its role as a committed friend of Pakistan.

Reaffirming Turkiye’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan, Erdogan said that Turkiye supported de-escalation of the situation and that the Turkish nation was praying for the success of Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives, according to a PM Office press release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed his deep appreciation of Turkiye’s solidarity and support to Pakistan, following India’s unprovoked act of aggression.

He condemned, in the strongest possible terms, India’s missile strikes that led to the martyrdom of 26 innocent men, women and children.

He shared that India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity had gravely endangered peace and stability in the South Asia region and was unacceptable.

President Erdogan expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Pakistani citizens and reaffirmed Turkiye’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan, while appreciating Pakistan’s commitment to advancing peace in South Asia.

While reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace in the region, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full vigor and force.

The prime minister shared that Pakistan categorically rejected India’s efforts to falsely implicate Pakistan in the Pahalgam incident, without providing any evidence. India did not respond to his offer of having a neutral and transparent international investigation into the incident and instead chose the dangerous path of aggression and irresponsible state behavior, he added.

President Erdogan shared that the Turkish Foreign Minister had spoken to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar earlier in the day and the two had discussed the current situation in detail.