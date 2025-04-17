EQQN forecasts seismic activity in several countries including Pakistan during next week

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Shahbaz Leghari, head of the private earthquake forecasting company, Earthquake Quick News & Research Center (EQQN), has issued a fresh alert, forecasting seismic activity in several countries, including Turkey, Greece, Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, in the coming week.

While talking to APPC on Thursday, he made the predictions and said that the earthquakes in Myanmar, Turkey and Greece of 5.3, 4.8 and 5.0 magnitude would occur in the coming week.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan will experience a 5.4 magnitude earthquake next week, with tremors likely to affect both the northern and southern regions of Pakistan,” he said.

Leghari stated that EQQN’s proprietary system could predict earthquakes up to 128 hours in advance. “All our previous predictions have proven accurate till now,” he claimed.

He cited the recent earthquake in Pakistan on April 12, 2025, as an example of EQQN’s predictive success. “We have publicly forecasted it, during a press conference in Islamabad on April 7, 2025, the record of which is also available,” he added.

Leghari encouraged the public to follow EQQN’s YouTube channel for real-time updates and advanced alerts about upcoming seismic activities.

“Our mission is to save lives by providing timely earthquake forecasts within a 5,000-kilometre radius of Pakistan,” Leghari said.

He further emphasised that EQQN is the world’s first earthquake forecasting research centre, working independently to provide early warnings.