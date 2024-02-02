Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi Friday held here a meeting with Chinese Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador, Yue Xiaoyong and discussed issues related to Afghanistan.

They underscored their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination for regional stability.

They also underlined the crucial role of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.