Envoys of Pakistan, Japan discuss ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Sunday held meeting in Tehran with Japanese Ambassador Tsukada Tamaki and discussed matters of mutual respect.
In a post on X, he said, “I met Japanese Ambassador HE Tsukada Tamaki today.We had excellent exchange of ideas on a range of global & regional issues with a view to promote greater understanding & explore views to help promote peace & development.”

