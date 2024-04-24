Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Wednesday separately met with Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon and European Union Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka and discussed the bilateral ties between Pakistan and their respective countries.

The Canadian high commissioner paid a courtesy call on the foreign minister.

“They discussed bilateral relations, FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to deepen relations with Canada in political, economic and cultural domains; and encouraged Canadian companies to invest in Pakistan,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its official X account.

Separately, the foreign minister received the EU ambassador at the Foreign Office.

They discussed different aspects of Pakistan-EU relations and expressed satisfaction over the progress being made through several institutional mechanisms, another X post said.

They agreed to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation including in trade, migration, and climate action.

While Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Kanni Wignaraja also met with the foreign minister.

They discussed UNDP’s work post the 2022 floods in Pakistan, Sustainable Development Goals and climate change.

“Foreign Minister Dar expressed Pakistan’s support for UNDP’s work in climate resilience, SDGs, and socio-economic development,” a post on X said.

The foreign minister stressed the need for international solidarity in bridging the financing gap for climate initiatives and supporting vulnerable countries.

Assistant Secretary General Wignaraja thanked Pakistan for its support and active engagement at the UN, it was further added.