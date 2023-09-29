Envoy for diaspora’s inputs to synergize Pakistan-Luxembourg innovation ecosystems

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan, to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch held an interactive engagement with Pakistani community in Luxembourg and emphasised their inputs to create synergies between Luxembourg and Pakistan innovation ecosystems.

Over the years, the Pakistani community in Luxembourg has increased in numbers, comprising professionals and students, said a press release on Friday.

The ambassador joined the community in an event that featured presentations from community notables and young professionals.

In her remarks, she lauded the role of the community in projecting Pakistan in Luxembourg. She also extended the support of the embassy for addressing community issues and activities.

The ambassador also briefed the community on ongoing engagement tracks with Luxembourg and the EU.

The community outreach initiatives are of immense importance and contribute significantly towards building a positive image of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Amna Baloch also met with representatives of European Investment Bank (EIB) including Director, Intl Partners, Diederick Zambon.

In the meeting, they exchanged views on increasing EIB’s footprint in Pakistan and discussed engagement with the European Union Global Gateway Strategy.

She also called on Political Director at Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg Véronique Dockendorf and took stock of the entire gamut of Pak-Luxembourg bilateral relations.

They also reiterated the resolve to deepen the bilateral relations in the days to come.

Ambassador Amna Baloch also met with Head of International Relations of Luxembourg’s innovation agency Luxinnovation Jenny Hällen Hedberg.

In the meeting, they discussed the pathways for linking startups ecosystem of Pakistan and Luxembourg besides collaborating on translational research linkages.