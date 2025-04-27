Entire nation united with armed forces, will give befitting response: Khawaja Asif

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated on Sunday that entire Pakistan is united with its armed forces and will give a strong response to Modi government just like we responded in Pulwama incident.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Khawaja Asif emphasized that the nation is united with its armed forces and will take a firm stance against any aggression.

He cautioned that a conflict between two nuclear powers would pose a significant threat to regional and global peace.

Khawaja Asif further said that this matter has been brought to the attention of the world community, which can conduct an inquiry and launch an investigation.

However, “if things escalate, no one can stop us, he warned, adding, if Modi chooses to escalate tensions, we will chase him all the way home.”

He said that Modi is known for spreading false propaganda, repeating the same tactics used during Pulwama. However, Pakistan is strong enough to respond effectively.

Responding to a query, he categorically stated that Pakistan’s nation and armed forces are ready to defend the country’s sovereignty, and no compromise will be made on this principle.

He also extended his appreciation to the Pakistani media for effectively countering the Indian media’s misinformation campaigns and bringing the truth to light.

To another question, the minister stated that Pakistan maintains regular communication and engagement with its neighboring countries.