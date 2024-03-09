Engr Amir Muqam urges transparent inquiry into Shangla tragedy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP): Amir Muqam, President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urged for an unbiased inquiry into the Shangla incident on February 9, stressing the need to uncover the genuine perpetrators and masterminds involved.

Talking to media, Amir Muqam, KP PML(N) President, questions PTI’s delayed response to the Shangla incident on February 9, asking about their sudden attention after a month.

He stressed the significance of the children who lost their lives in the tragedy, likening them to his own sons. Moreover, he expressed remorse for the incident and urged for an immediate inquiry.

In the tragic event that occurred in Shangla on February 9, Amir Muqam said: “we lost two of our brethren/children. We deeply mourn their loss and stand in solidarity with their families during this time of grief.”

In response to PTI’s accusations, he stated that the PTI leadership has only now begun politicizing the tragic incident after a month. He emphasized that engaging in blame games will not lead to any meaningful outcomes. Additionally, he mentioned his intention to address this issue during parliamentary sessions.

He insisted on a transparent investigation into the incident. Those responsible for orchestrating this tragedy must be held accountable, and the truth about those who exploited innocent lives for political gain must be exposed to the public.

Engr Amir Muqam stated that all evidence, including videos, has been shared, and an FIR lodged for the murder of two individuals. He cautioned against PTI’s actions, likening them to the May 9 attacks on state institutions including Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan and Dir Scout etc.

He called for a judicial inquiry into the May 9 incident, emphasizing that PTI leaders are working against the nation, and the recent cipher case is now public knowledge.

Engr Amir Muqam criticized PTI for accumulating debt in the province over the past decade. He highlighted how social media influencers previously undermined their values. Moreover, he condemned PTI supporters for verbally abusing a PML-N female lawmaker and throwing water bottles at her.

He stressed that resorting to blame games is simplistic, affirming Pakistan Muslim League-N’s commitment to advocating for the province and the nation as a whole.

He questioned the whereabouts of those who previously championed the province’s rights while holding government positions at both the center and the province.

Additionally, he queried the allocation of funds to merged districts and contributions to NFC during their tenure, insinuating their tendency to politicize every issue. MNA Sardar Muhammad Yusuf, along with MNA Idris Khan, Samiullah Barki, and others, graced the occasion with their presence.