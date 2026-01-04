Engr Amir Muqam administers oath to MSF’s elected cabinet in Shangla

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 04 (APP): Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet of the Muslim Students Federation, District Shangla.

On this occasion, the federal minister congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and said that the Muslim Students Federation is an important ideological platform of the country that guides youth toward positive politics, education, and national service.

He said that youth were our valuable asset and that Pakistan Muslim League (N) would always continue to provide opportunities for students and young people to move forward.

Amir Muqam expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet would utilize its abilities to play an effective role in promoting educational activities in district Shangla, resolving students’ issues and making the organization more active.

He emphasized that students should prioritize character-building, discipline, and national unity along with education.