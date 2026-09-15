England team’s Islamabad visit: ICT Police brief ECB officials on foolproof security plan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday briefed security representatives of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on comprehensive security arrangements for the England cricket team during its upcoming visit to the federal capital.

An official told APP that an important meeting was held at the Security Division Admin Block, where SSP VVIP Protection/High Security Zone Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider briefed the ECB security team on the arrangements being put in place for the visiting squad.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of the security plan, including protection of foreign guests, designated travel routes, accommodation arrangements, cricket venues and other important locations associated with the team’s visit.

The SSP apprised the ECB representatives of the measures being taken by ICT Police to ensure the safe movement and security of the England team throughout its stay in Islamabad.

He also highlighted the coordinated security arrangements aimed at ensuring a safe and smooth visit for the visiting players and officials.

At the conclusion of the briefing, the ECB security representatives expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive arrangements made by Islamabad Police and appreciated the security plan.